'Exploring ways to return money seized by ED to Bengal's poor': PM Modi in call with 'Rajmata' Amrita Roy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday dialled BJP candidate from Bengal's Krishnanagar 'Rajmata' Amrita Roy, who is up against TMC's Mahu Moitra. During the phone call, the Prime Minister said he is exploring legal options to ensure that the money looted from the poor in West Bengal goes back to them through whatever assets and money the central agency has attached from the corrupt.

The PM also said that the BJP is committed to uprooting corruption in the country, while all the corrupt have come together to save each other. He also expressed confidence that West Bengal will vote for 'Parivartan' in the state.

In the last general election, the saffron party had won 18 of 42 seats. This time, the BJP is hoping to win 25-plus in Bengal.

On Tuesday, PM Modi spoke with Rekha Patra, BJP's candidate from Basirhat. Patra is also one of the Sandeshkhali victims. During the call, Rekha shared the ordeals faced by women in Sandeshkhali. The Prime Minister called her Shakti Swaroopa.

Patra is an alleged victim of torture at the hands of arrested and now-suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh. She was among the most vocal protestors of Sandeshkhali, which comes under the Basirhat Lok Sabha seat. Now, the BJP has fielded her from Basirhat.

Patra told the PM that the situation in Sandeshkhali had been a matter of concern since 2011. "If we were allowed to vote freely, this situation would not have prevailed. I want to protect the honour of the people here. This fight will continue."

The police arrested Shibu Hazra, a local muscleman and Shajahan Sheikh's associate, based on Patra's complaint. She is also believed to have been part of the group that met Prime Minister Modi on the sidelines of his public meeting in Barasat on March 6.





