Extremely heavy rainfall likely: IMD issues red alert for coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Goa

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a red alert for multiple regions across southern and western India, warning of extremely heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours. The alert covers coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, where isolated locations are expected to receive intense rainfall. A red alert has also been issued for parts of Goa and Maharashtra.

The IMD said the southwest monsoon has further advanced into more parts of the west-central and east-central Arabian Sea, Karnataka, entire Goa, sections of Maharashtra, and parts of Mizoram, Manipur, and Nagaland. Conditions remain favourable for further monsoon advancement into Mumbai, Bengaluru, more areas in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and the Northeast over the next three days, the weather department said.

IMD Weather Warning (25.05.2025)



May 25, 2025

In Karnataka, a red alert has been sounded for six districts — Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Udupi, Shivamogga, and Uttara Kannada — as the state prepares for heavy downpours.

In Goa, where parts of the coastal state have already received substantial rainfall, the IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy showers till Sunday. Ponda in South Goa recorded 162 mm of rainfall, followed by Dharbandora (124.2 mm) and Margao (123.4 mm). The state government has banned swimming in rivers and waterfalls until further notice.

“All waterfalls have been shut only for swimming activity. Nobody will be allowed to enter the water due to heavy rains,” Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane said, adding that tourists may visit waterfalls only under forest department supervision. Fishermen have also been advised not to venture into the sea, with squally weather and wind speeds expected to reach 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, along the Goa and Konkan coasts.

In Maharashtra, the IMD has issued a red alert for Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, with extremely heavy rainfall likely at isolated places. Satara and Kolhapur’s Ghat regions are also expected to receive intense downpours. An orange alert has been issued for Raigad, Pune, Kolhapur, and Satara, while Mumbai is under a yellow alert with forecast of heavy rain.