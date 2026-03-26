'Extremely thankful...': Lulu Group chief hails Modi govt for uninterrupted food exports to GCC nations

As supply chains across West Asia face mounting disruption due to the ongoing regional conflict, retail giant LuLu Group International has launched a series of dedicated cargo flights to transport fresh food supplies from India to Gulf countries in an effort to keep supermarket shelves stocked and prevent price spikes.

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The initiative was highlighted by Yusuff Ali M A, Chairman of LuLu Group and a board member of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, after he met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

In a post on X( formally twitter), Yusuff Ali thanked the Indian government for supporting uninterrupted food exports to Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries despite the ongoing crisis.

Extremely thankful to Shri @narendramodi Ji, Hon'ble Prime Minister for the continued support in ensuring uninterrupted food supplies from India to the GCC countries during the current situation. Delighted to meet Hon'ble PM today in New Delhi and share LuLu Group’s efforts… pic.twitter.com/t7imLbxE2T — Yusuffali M. A. (@Yusuffali_MA) March 26, 2026

“Extremely thankful to Shri Narendra Modi Ji, Hon’ble Prime Minister, for the continued support in ensuring uninterrupted food supplies from India to the GCC countries during the current situation,” he wrote.

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Dedicated cargo flights from India

On March 25, a Boeing 777 operated by Kuwait Airways departed from Cochin International Airport carrying around 50 tonnes of fresh vegetables bound for Kuwait. The aircraft flew without passengers, functioning purely as a cargo service.

The produce was sourced directly from Indian farmers through LuLu’s Fair Exports division, ensuring both quality and rapid delivery during a period of strained logistics.

LuLu Group has been running similar cargo operations to supply food to several Gulf markets, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

Yusuff Ali said stocks across LuLu stores remain adequate and that prices have so far remained stable despite the disruptions.

Larger airlift operations underway

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In another large shipment, LuLu Group arranged a freighter operated by Etihad Airways to transport about 80,000 kilograms of fruits and vegetables from India to Abu Dhabi.

The Abu Dhabi-based retail chain said additional cargo flights are being scheduled to move food products from different sourcing hubs across India and other international markets as needed.

Emergency logistics amid regional conflict

Last week alone, LuLu Group organised special cargo flights carrying essential food products from Kochi, Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru to the UAE.

The expanded logistics effort comes as retailers across the Gulf move quickly to stabilize food supply chains after the regional conflict that erupted on West Asia conflict beginning February 28, 2026 began disrupting transport routes and trade flows.