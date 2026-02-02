Fake delivery stunt at Zomato founder’s residence triggers online backlash

A social media creator has drawn widespread criticism after attempting to enter the residence of Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal by pretending to be a food delivery executive.

The incident, which was recorded and later posted on Instagram by content creator Hitesh Arora, took place at DLF Camellias, a high-end residential complex in Gurugram.

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In the video, Arora describes the act as a self-imposed “challenge,” claiming he would try to gain access to Goyal’s home without being stopped by security personnel. He is seen changing into a Zomato-branded T-shirt and purchasing food from McDonald’s, which he says was meant to support his disguise as a delivery partner.

As he approaches the gated complex, Arora repeatedly says he is nervous about being caught. At the entrance, he tells a security guard that he has a delivery for Deepinder Goyal. The guard immediately questions the claim, asking for a flat number and prior clearance, and makes it clear that entry is not permitted without proper authorisation.

Unable to provide the required details, Arora is denied access. The video ends with the creator acknowledging that he failed to enter the premises.

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Online reaction

The reel, uploaded two days ago, has since crossed 1.4 million views, sparking strong reactions from social media users. Many viewers slammed the attempt as reckless and invasive, with several flagging serious concerns about personal safety and residential security.

“After watching this reel, many thieves and wrongdoers could try similar tricks,” one user warned.

Others criticised the act more bluntly, with one user writing, “Invading someone’s privacy is not cool.”

The incident has reignited online conversations about the boundaries of content creation, the misuse of delivery uniforms, and the need for stricter safeguards at residential complexes, particularly those housing high-profile individuals.