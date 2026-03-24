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Adani Energy, Paytm, BSE, CDSL shares: How to trade these stocks

Adani Energy, Paytm, BSE, CDSL shares: How to trade these stocks

In response to a query on Paytm, the analyst said the stock's valuations appeared attractive at current levels. "One can consider buying it with a stop loss of Rs 960, and the expected short-term targets would be Rs 1,250-1,300," he added.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Mar 24, 2026 5:11 PM IST
Adani Energy, Paytm, BSE, CDSL shares: How to trade these stocksDomestic equity benchmarks staged a sharp recovery on Tuesday.

PHD Capital Founder and CEO Pradip Halder on Tuesday shared his trading perspective on select stocks, including Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm's parent), Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL) and BSE Ltd.

On Adani Green, Halder stated that the stock has been in a prolonged consolidation phase. "Maintain a stop loss placed at Rs 850. Investors can hold the counter as it has the potential to hit Rs 1,250 level in the near term," he told Business Today, adding the high-beta nature of Adani Green.

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In response to a query on Paytm, he said the stock's valuations appeared attractive at current levels. "One can consider buying it with a stop loss of Rs 960, and the expected short-term targets would be Rs 1,250-1,300," Halder added.

When asked about CDSL shares, he noted that support on the counter lies at Rs 1,075. "Those looking to enter should buy around Rs 1,100 level in a staggered manner."

He suggested that investors should opt for BSE shares from the capital markets segment. "The stock looked strong on charts. If anyone gets Rs 2,650-2,680 levels, one should buy in a staggered way. I believe it can touch Rs 3,450-3,500 levels ahead of the NSE (National Stock Exchange of India) IPO (initial public offering)," Halder also said.

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Meanwhile, domestic equity benchmarks staged a sharp recovery on Tuesday amid value buying and tracking signs of relief in the West Asia conflict after US President Donald Trump announced a five-day pause in attacks on Iran.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Mar 24, 2026 5:11 PM IST
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