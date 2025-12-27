Fake rabies vaccine: IIL says real Abhayrab safe after Australia alert, calls it isolated case

A travel health advisory issued by Australian authorities on December 19, 2025, warning about possible counterfeit rabies vaccines administered in India, has drawn a sharp response from Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL). The vaccine maker called the alert an overstatement of an isolated incident that risks causing unnecessary concern around a key public-health product.

The advisory, circulated by Australia’s Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) to healthcare providers and travel clinics, cautioned that travellers vaccinated with the anti-rabies vaccine Abhayrab in India since late 2023 may have received counterfeit doses. It advised clinicians to treat such vaccinations as potentially ineffective and consider revaccination.

In response, IIL clarified that the issue was not related to vaccine quality but stemmed from a single instance of counterfeit packaging, which the company detected and reported in January 2025. It identified one batch — KA24014 — circulating with packaging that differed from the original, prompting IIL to alert Indian drug regulators, law enforcement, and file a formal complaint.

The company emphasised that the genuine Abhayrab vaccine from batch KA24014, distributed via IIL’s authorised channels, had no market complaints. No other counterfeit batches have been detected.

“All vaccines manufactured by IIL are tested and released by the Central Drugs Laboratory of the Government of India before entering the market,” the company said. It added that vaccines supplied through government and authorised distributors remain safe.

“This was an isolated counterfeit-related packaging incident, not a product quality issue. Our pharmacovigilance and quality management systems are robust, and healthcare professionals and the public can continue to place confidence in vaccines supplied directly by Indian Immunologicals Limited and its authorised channels,” said Sunil Tiwari, Vice President & Head of Quality Management, Indian Immunologicals Limited.

Hyderabad-based IIL, promoted by the National Dairy Development Board, is one of Asia’s largest vaccine manufacturers and exports to over 60 countries.