'Feels like Zamindari system': LiverDoc counters Deepinder Goyal's take on Zomato, Swiggy workers strike

Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, a hepatologist known as The LiverDoc on social media, recently countered Eternal founder Deepinder Goyal over his take on the gig workers' strike. In a post on X, Goyal claimed that the gig economy is one of India's largest job creators, adding that its impact will compound over time.

Reacting to the post, Dr Philips said that he uses Zomato and Swiggy occasionally but finds the entrepreneur's take particularly dark. Quoting Goyal's post, he wrote that this "feels like a Zamindari system" wherein the children are also dragged into becoming exploited employees.

"If they have stable incomes and education, why should they choose to work 12 hours a day to earn 400-600 rupees, delivering food for other people where there is no room for professional/career growth? Has any gig worker in Zomato ever become an executive or manager in due course? (educate me if I am ignorant here). How does serving more chicken biryanis and paneer butter masala help transform our country at scale? IMHO, whatever this man says is excruciately nauseating," he further wrote.

I do use Zomato and Swiggy services occasionally. But I find this really dark.



"When delivery partners' children, supported by stable incomes and education, enter the workforce and help transform our country at scale."



1. Feels like a Zamindari system where the children are… https://t.co/IF63xE4PlQ pic.twitter.com/399HUrQitK — TheLiverDoc™ (@theliverdoc) January 2, 2026

Here's what Deepinder Goyal said

Goyal added that Zomato and Blinkit posted record deliveries on December 31 despite calls for a strike. He also said that support from local law enforcement agencies helped keep miscreants in check, enabling over 4.5 lakh delivery partners across the platforms to deliver more than 75 lakh orders to ~63 lakh customers during the day.

"This happened without any additional incentives for delivery partners - NYE does see higher incentives than usual days, and yesterday was no different than the past NYE days. I am grateful to local authorities across the country and to our teams on the ground for clear enforcement and swift coordination," his post read.

Thanking the delivery partners who showed up despite intimidation, Goyal said, "One thought for everyone: if a system were fundamentally unfair, it would not consistently attract and retain so many people who choose to work within it. Please don't get swept up by narratives pushed by vested interests."

Towards the end of his post, he said that the gig economy is one of the largest job creators in India.

"The gig economy is one of India’s largest organised job creation engines, and its real impact will compound over time, when delivery partners’ children, supported by stable incomes and education, enter the workforce and help transform our country at scale."