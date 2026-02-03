Apex Frozen Foods, Avanti Feeds, Gokaldas Export shares jump up to 20%; here's why

Shares of export-related companies such as Gokaldas Exports, Avanti Feeds, and Apex Frozen Foods surged on Tuesday, locking in gains of up to 20 per cent. This positive sentiment follows the announcement of landmark bilateral trade agreement between India and the US, which has slashed the tariffs on Indian imports from a staggering 50 per cent to 18 per cent.

Advertisement

Related Articles

On Tuesday, Avanti Feeds skyrocketed 19.9 per cent to touch a day’s high of Rs 960.80 on the BSE. Apex Frozen Foods surged 14.66 per cent to Rs 335.50, while Gokaldas Exports hit the upper circuit, zooming 20 per cent to Rs 696.10 apiece.

The mirror effect seen across the broader textile and shrimp export sector. At last check, K.P.R. Mill gained 15.48 per cent to Rs 992.50, Mukka Proteins jumped 5.62 per cent to Rs 24.24, and Coastal Corporation advanced 4.99 per cent to Rs 47.72.

Gokaldas Exports, in its investor presentation earlier, highlighted that Q3FY26 was the first full quarter impacted by the steep 50 per cent US tariff on India. The strain was evident in their financials, where the company reported an EBITDA decline of 18 per cent YoY to Rs 96 crore, primarily due to sharing a considerable portion of the US tariff burden with our key customers.

Advertisement

The company had managed to keep its revenue flat at Rs 998 crore by offering discounts on US shipments from India to part offset the steep tariff, it said.

Apex Frozen Foods earlier in its Q2 presentation said that sales to the USA de-grew 10 per cent YoY, mainly due to the tariff-led uncertainties. The US market is critical for Apex, contributing 42 per cent to its export mix in FY25, it highlighted.

Similarly, Avanti Feeds, in its filing earlier, said North America accounted for a massive 72.1 per cent of its processed shrimp sales in Q2FY26.