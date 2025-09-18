Fentanyl crackdown: US Embassy revokes visas of Indian executives over precursor trade

The US Embassy in India has revoked and denied visas for several business executives and corporate leaders allegedly involved in the trafficking of fentanyl precursors, in line with the Trump Administration’s crackdown on synthetic narcotics.

The Embassy said these actions were taken under sections 221(i), 212(a)(2)(C), and 214(b) of the US Immigration and Nationality Act. The restrictions not only apply to the individuals in question but may also extend to their close family members, potentially making them ineligible for travel to the United States.

Advertisement

Executives associated with companies flagged for trafficking fentanyl precursors will now face heightened scrutiny during any future visa applications.

Stopping the flow of fentanyl and its precursors into the United States is one of our highest priorities. We have revoked visas for company executives and family for the unlawful involvement in controlled substance trafficking, including fentanyl. Those who facilitate the flow of… pic.twitter.com/atWupz7WLG — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) September 18, 2025

Chargé d’affaires Jorgan Andrews underscored Washington’s firm stance, stating, “The US Embassy in New Delhi remains steadfast in its commitment to combating illicit drug trafficking. Individuals and organizations involved in the illegal production and trafficking of drugs to the United States, along with their families, will face consequences that may include being denied access to the United States.”

Advertisement

The Embassy highlighted the ongoing cooperation between the U.S. and Indian governments in addressing the global fentanyl crisis, calling the fight against synthetic narcotics a “shared challenge”.

The Trump Administration has previously issued executive orders aimed at strengthening border security, dismantling drug trafficking networks, and pressing source countries to reform chemical export regulations. The Embassy said these measures align with broader efforts to *“build a safer, healthier, stronger future for America and India.”