'Fighting over who will sit in driver's seat': PM Modi's sharp dig on MVA ahead of Maharashtra assembly polls

With less than a month remaining until the Maharashtra elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Dhule on Friday, delivering a scathing critique of the Opposition, particularly targeting the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). He highlighted ongoing infighting over the choice of the MVA's Chief Ministerial candidate, questioning, "Who will sit in the driver's seat?"

Reflecting on the tumultuous political landscape in Maharashtra over the past five years, which has seen multiple governments and shifting alliances, PM Modi stated, "When parties like the MVA are in power, they obstruct essential government policies and hinder development. The public has experienced 2.5 years of MVA governance firsthand."

This rally marked the beginning of PM Modi's campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra, as he is set to conduct eight additional rallies across the state this week. Following the Dhule event, he is scheduled to speak in Nashik at 2 PM.

During his address, PM Modi expressed confidence in the BJP-led Mahayuti government, asserting that only this alliance can deliver the good governance that Maharashtra requires. He also accused the Congress party of attempting to sow discord among India's tribal communities, claiming that their agenda aims to create divisions. He linked their actions to historical events, stating, "When Congress engaged in similar conspiracies with religious groups, it led to the partition of the country."

The Prime Minister warned of what he called "the biggest conspiracy in India," claiming Congress is trying to pit Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes against each other. He called for unity among these groups, urging that strength lies in solidarity: "You will stay strong as long as you stay united... 'Ek hai toh safe hai.'"

Referencing recent political developments in Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi remarked, "As soon as the Congress and INDIA alliance got the chance to govern in J&K, they began their conspiracies against Kashmir." He cited a recent resolution passed in the J&K legislative assembly to restore Article 370 as a troubling example of this trend.

Maharashtra is set to hold its elections in a single phase on November 20, with vote counting scheduled for three days later.