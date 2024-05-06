FIR against JP Nadda, Amit Malviya over Karnataka BJP's animated clip

A case has been filed against BJP chief JP Nadda, Karnataka unit chief BY Vijayendra, and the party's IT cell chief Amit Malviya for allegedly fueling communal hatred.

The FIR was filed regarding a video posted on BJP Karnataka's social media page, alleging that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah allocated more funds to Muslims.

The 17-second animated video shared by the BJP's Karnataka unit on May 4 depicts caricatures of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Siddaramaiah. In the video, they are shown placing an egg labeled 'Muslim' in a bird's nest. When the egg hatches, Rahul Gandhi is depicted as feeding 'funds' exclusively to the 'Muslim' hatchling, while others struggle for it.

The video compares the distribution of funds to SC, ST, and OBC communities with the allocation of funds to Muslims.

Ramesh Babu, a member of Karnataka Congress's legal unit team, lodged a complaint calling for action regarding the video. The FIR includes Nadda, Vijayendra, and Malaviya in relation to these accusations.

Previously, Karnataka Congress had filed a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer of the state regarding the video.

Speaking after the registration of the FIR, the state Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said, "BJP doesn't have common sense. Their top leadership is also like that. During assembly elections, they tried hijab, azan, halal. People didn't accept or recognize it. Now they are talking about thali (mangalsutra) and doing these kind of things. They will not even win in double digits this time."

Amit Malviya questioned the FIR, wondering if Congress expects to include extreme promises in their manifesto without being questioned. He suggested that Congress should appreciate BJP for presenting their manifesto to the public in a way even they couldn't have done.

"... So take a chill pill. India has seen through your sinister plans. Now face the electorate and perish," Malviya said in a post on X.

The BJP has been continuously criticising the Congress, likening its manifesto to that of the Muslim League. During a recent rally in Telangana, the Prime Minister stated his opposition to providing reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes based on religion, particularly for Muslims.