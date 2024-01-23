FIR against Rahul Gandhi, other Congress leaders for 'violence, assault' during yatra in Assam

A case has been filed against former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders for 'violence, provocation, assault', Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Tuesday.

"With reference to wanton acts of violence, provocation, damage to public property, and assault on police personnel today by Cong members, a FIR has been registered against Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal , Kanhaiya Kumar and other individuals under section 120(B)143/147/188/283/353/332/333/427 IPC R/W Sec. 3 of PDPP Act," he said in a tweet.

The case was filed hours after the chief minister directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to register a case against Gandhi for "provoking the crowd" to break barricades, and called their actions "Naxalite tactics". "I have instructed @DGPAssamPolice to register a case against your leader @RahulGandhi for provoking the crowd," the chief minister said in a tweet which was in response to a post of Youth Congress president Srinivas BV.

The chief minister said the footage posted by Srinivas on his handles will be used as evidence. "These are not part of Assamese culture. We are a peaceful state. Such 'Naxalite tactics' are completely alien to our culture," he said. "Your unruly behaviour and violation of agreed guidelines have resulted in a massive traffic jam in Guwahati now."

Srinivas had alleged that there was a conspiracy to stop Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' by putting up barricades. "Use as many sticks as you want...This war will continue now".

Hours after Sarma's instruction, Assam DGP GP Singh said the action was being taken per law. "Unruliness and violation of ASL decision, including attempt to change route through force is also being taken up with appropriate agencies."

Rahul Gandhi-led yatra was stopped from entering the city, triggering protests from Congress workers who broke barricades and raised slogans. Gandhi later addressed party supporters on the outskirts of the city, and said, "We have broken barricades, but will not break the law".

The police, which had set up barricades at two places to prevent the Yatra from entering the city limits, had to use force to stop the Congress workers.

(With inputs from PTI)