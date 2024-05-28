Fire Breaks out at an eye hospital in Delhi's Paschim Vihar, no injuries reported

A fire erupted at an eye hospital in Delhi's Paschim Vihar area on Tuesday, but thankfully no injuries were reported as all individuals were safely evacuated from the building.

The blaze started on the second floor of Eye Mantra Hospital at around 12 noon, according to a Delhi Fire Services official cited by PTI. Six fire tenders were deployed to extinguish the flames. The cause of the fire remains undetermined.

This incident comes shortly after a tragic fire at a private children's hospital in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar claimed the lives of six infants.

