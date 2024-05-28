scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
Fire Breaks out at an eye hospital in Delhi's Paschim Vihar, no injuries reported

Feedback

Fire Breaks out at an eye hospital in Delhi's Paschim Vihar, no injuries reported

This incident comes shortly after a tragic fire at a private children's hospital in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar claimed the lives of six infants.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Delhi eye hospital fire Delhi eye hospital fire

A fire erupted at an eye hospital in Delhi's Paschim Vihar area on Tuesday, but thankfully no injuries were reported as all individuals were safely evacuated from the building.

The blaze started on the second floor of Eye Mantra Hospital at around 12 noon, according to a Delhi Fire Services official cited by PTI. Six fire tenders were deployed to extinguish the flames. The cause of the fire remains undetermined. 

This incident comes shortly after a tragic fire at a private children's hospital in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar claimed the lives of six infants.

Other details awaited

Published on: May 28, 2024, 1:52 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement