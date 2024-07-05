Fire breaks out at Logix Mall in Noida: Customers, employees evacuated; firefighting ops on

Shoppers were evacuated from the Logix Mall in Noida after a fire broke out in a clothing showroom located inside the mall premises. Videos shared on social media from inside the mall show the corridors filled with smoke with panic-stricken people rushing outside.

Upon receiving the alert, the fire department promptly dispatched teams to the scene. Several fire tenders are at the site trying to douse the blaze. As a precautionary measure, the entire mall was evacuated to ensure the safety of everyone present.

VIDEO | Fire breaks out at Logix Mall, Wave City Centre, #Noida. Several fire tenders at the spot. More details are awaited



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/9gQR1wmIuV — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 5, 2024

Teams from Sector 24 Police Station and the fire department moved in to control the blaze. Firefighters engaged in efforts to extinguish the flames and prevent any potential spread to neighboring areas.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and investigations are underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident.

