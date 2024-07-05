scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
Fire breaks out at Logix Mall in Noida: Customers, employees evacuated; firefighting ops on

Feedback

Fire breaks out at Logix Mall in Noida: Customers, employees evacuated; firefighting ops on

Upon receiving the alert, the fire department promptly dispatched teams to the scene. Several fire tenders are at the site trying to douse the blaze. As a precautionary measure, the entire mall was evacuated to ensure the safety of everyone present. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and investigations are underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident.  The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and investigations are underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident. 

Shoppers were evacuated from the Logix Mall in Noida after a fire broke out in a clothing showroom located inside the mall premises. Videos shared on social media from inside the mall show the corridors filled with smoke with panic-stricken people rushing outside. 

Upon receiving the alert, the fire department promptly dispatched teams to the scene. Several fire tenders are at the site trying to douse the blaze. As a precautionary measure, the entire mall was evacuated to ensure the safety of everyone present. 

Teams from Sector 24 Police Station and the fire department moved in to control the blaze. Firefighters engaged in efforts to extinguish the flames and prevent any potential spread to neighboring areas. 

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and investigations are underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident. 

(This is a developing story, follow for more updates) 

Published on: Jul 05, 2024, 1:04 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement