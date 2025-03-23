'First summer rain, and Bengaluru is already drowning': Mohandas Pai asks where has all the money spent for maintenance gone? 

Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai has questioned the city's civic preparedness after Bengaluru’s first summer rain flooded major roads and disrupted daily life. Reacting to a video posted by Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan showing waterlogged streets, Pai wrote: “Why are city drains not cleaned? Is there maintenance at all? Where has all the money spent for maintenance gone?”

The video shared by Mohan captured flooded roads after a brief but intense spell of rain. “Bengaluru’s first summer rain, and the city is already drowning—imagine the monsoon! Wake up, BBMP,” the four-time BJP MP posted on X.

The criticism comes after heavy rain lashed Bengaluru on Saturday evening, triggering traffic chaos across the city. Waterlogging slowed down vehicles in multiple areas, while the Bengaluru Traffic Police posted on X: “Due to heavy waterlogging at Hunsmaranahalli, there is severe traffic congestion, affecting the traffic towards the International Airport.”

Flight operations were hit as well. At least 10 flights headed for Bengaluru were diverted to Chennai. IndiGo Airlines wrote on X, “We encourage passengers to check their flight status regularly. Flexible rebooking options and refunds are available through our website.” The airline added that their teams were working to resume smooth operations as weather improves.

The downpour followed the India Meteorological Department’s forecast of light rain and thundershowers for March 22 and 23. Several parts of the city, including northern and western Bengaluru, witnessed intense rainfall accompanied by gusty winds. Hailstorms were reported in Hosakote in Bengaluru Rural district.

The IMD had also predicted light rain across nearby districts, including Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Tumakuru, Ramanagara, and Mandya over the weekend.

