Flying back to India? New duty-free limit, jewellery allowances is a big surprise. Check details

India has rolled out a sweeping overhaul of its customs baggage framework, notifying the Baggage Rules, 2026, along with new Customs Baggage (Declaration and Processing) Regulations, 2026 and a consolidated Master Circular, in a move aimed at easing airport congestion and improving passenger experience.

The changes, notified by the Central Government on February 2, significantly raise duty-free allowances, simplify transfer of residence benefits, allow digital and advance declarations, and introduce clearer rules for jewellery, laptops, pets and temporary imports. Officials say the revamp reflects changing travel patterns, rising passenger volumes and the need for faster, more transparent clearance processes .

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Higher duty-free allowances

Under the new rules, the government has enhanced the general duty-free allowance for most international passengers to ₹75,000, a sharp increase aligned with present-day travel realities.

Residents, tourists of Indian origin, and foreigners holding non-tourist visas will all be eligible for the ₹75,000 allowance, while tourists of foreign origin will be entitled to ₹25,000. Crew members will continue to have a smaller allowance of ₹2,500. Passengers arriving via land borders, however, will not be eligible for any general duty-free allowance .

Transfer of residence (ToR) benefits have also been simplified and modernised. Instead of multiple itemised lists, passengers will now have a single rationalised list of duty-free articles, capped by duration of stay abroad — ₹1.5 lakh for up to one year, ₹3 lakh for one to two years, and ₹7.5 lakh for those staying overseas for more than two years .

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Jewellery, laptops & temporary imports

One of the most notable changes is in jewellery allowances, where the government has scrapped outdated value caps and shifted entirely to a weight-based system. Eligible returning residents and tourists of Indian origin — after a stay abroad of over one year — can now bring jewellery duty-free up to 40 gm for women and 20 gm for others .

The rules also formally incorporate long-standing concessions, including duty-free import of one laptop for passengers above 18 years of age and provisions for bringing in pets.

To reduce disputes and detentions, the framework introduces temporary import and re-import certificates for goods carried in or out for a limited period, allowing smoother clearance on return journeys .

Digital declarations

The newly notified declaration and processing regulations consolidate and revise 35 earlier circulars, laying out clear operational guidelines for customs officers across airports and ports. The emphasis is on electronic and advance filing, reduced physical checks, and faster processing to minimise passenger inconvenience .

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Officials said the revised framework aims to strike a balance between facilitation and compliance, while reinforcing India’s image as a tourism-friendly and globally connected destination, with uniform implementation across all Customs formations.