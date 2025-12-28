Fog alert: IMD’s orange warning puts North India on watch, airlines issue flight advisories

Large parts of north India remain under the grip of dense to very dense fog as cold weather conditions persist, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an orange alert across several states. The weather agency warned that reduced visibility during night and early morning hours is likely to continue until the end of December, affecting daily life, transport services and air quality.

According to the IMD, dense to very dense fog is expected to prevail over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh and West Uttar Pradesh until December 31, while East Uttar Pradesh may continue to experience similar conditions until January 1. Low wind speeds during this period are also likely to trap pollutants closer to the ground, worsening visibility and air quality across the region.

The prolonged cold wave and fog have disrupted normal routines in Uttar Pradesh, where authorities have ordered the closure of schools until January 1, 2026. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the decision citing health concerns for children amid the prevailing weather conditions. Officials said the move was aimed at minimising exposure to extreme cold and low visibility during early morning hours.

Airlines sound caution

Dense fog has also impacted air travel, with major airlines issuing advisories warning passengers of possible delays and cancellations.

IndiGo, in a post on X, said the persistent fog across the northern belt has significantly reduced visibility, affecting flight schedules in and out of Dehradun and Guwahati. The airline cautioned that some flights may face delays, while cancellations remain a possibility if conditions do not improve, urging passengers to closely monitor their flight status and use rebooking or refund options if required.

Travel Advisory



The dense fog across the northern belt continues to persist, causing reduced visibility and ongoing impact to flight schedules in and out of #Dehradun and #Guwahati

Some flights may experience delays, and cancellations remain a possibility as the weather shows… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 28, 2025

Air India also flagged potential disruptions, stating that weather forecasts indicate dense fog with low visibility in parts of northern India, including Delhi. The national carrier said it has taken proactive measures to minimise operational disruptions, but warned that unexpected delays, diversions or cancellations could still occur.

#TravelAdvisory



Weather forecast for tomorrow morning indicates dense fog with low visibility in parts of northern India, including Delhi, which is likely to impact flight operations.



We have taken proactive steps to minimise disruptions (learn more at https://t.co/RJc1tVFxuD).… — Air India (@airindia) December 28, 2025

Air India highlighted its ‘FogCare’ initiative, which allows eligible passengers to receive advance alerts and change flights or seek full refunds without penalty during fog-affected periods.

SpiceJet issued a similar travel advisory, noting that poor visibility due to bad weather could impact flight operations at several airports, including Delhi, Amritsar, Jammu, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Darbhanga, Patna, Guwahati and Bagdogra. The airline advised passengers to regularly check their flight status before heading to the airport.

#TravelAdvisory (29th Dec'25): Due to expected bad weather (poor visibility) in Delhi (DEL), Amritsar (ATQ), Jammu (IXJ), Ayodhya (AYJ), Gorakhpur (GOP), Varanasi (VNS), Darbhanga (DBR), Patna (PAT), Guwahati (GAU), and Bagdogra (IXB), all departures/arrivals and their… — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) December 28, 2025

Meteorological officials have advised commuters to exercise caution while travelling, especially during early morning hours, as dense fog significantly reduces road, rail and air visibility.