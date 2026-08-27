Food safety check in Goa: 3 government canteens told to stop operations

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The FDA team inspected four units, including three government-office canteens and a private restaurant. Rane shared photos showing food quality and infrastructure at some of the establishments.

"Three units were directed to stop operations after serious structural deficiencies and poor kitchen hygiene were observed," Rane said in a post on X. "Compliance will be verified before operations are permitted to resume."

Ensuring safe and hygienic food for every Goan remains our priority.



The FDA team carried out a surveillance drive covering canteens and eateries operating in and around office establishments in Porvorim. Four units were inspected, including three canteens serving Government… pic.twitter.com/1eumnbKmbe — Vishwajit Rane (@visrane) August 27, 2026

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Statewide Food Safety Drive

Rane said the FDA will now conduct a special drive covering canteens operating in government and private institutions across Goa. He urged canteen contractors to strictly follow food safety and hygiene standards.

"Ensuring safe and hygienic food for every Goan remains our priority," Rane said. "Safe food cannot be compromised, and our vigilance will continue."