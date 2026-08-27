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Yamaha YZF-R2 debuts in India at around Rs 2.3 lakh; quick-shifter and R2 M variants on offer

Yamaha YZF-R2 debuts in India at around Rs 2.3 lakh; quick-shifter and R2 M variants on offer

The YZF-R2 will be offered in three variants, with the second variant featuring a third-generation bi-directional quick shifter. The motorcycle will be available across Yamaha's Blue Square dealerships in India from mid-September 2026.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Aug 27, 2026 4:14 PM IST
Yamaha YZF-R2 debuts in India at around Rs 2.3 lakh; quick-shifter and R2 M variants on offerThe base YZF-R2 is priced at Rs 2,30,500 and comes in Metallic Black and Dark Bluish Gray.

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) has launched the all-new YZF-R2 in India, expanding its R-series motorcycle portfolio into the 200cc segment. Prices for the motorcycle start at Rs 2,30,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi), while the range-topping YZF-R2 M is priced at Rs 2,53,000.

The YZF-R2 will be offered in three variants, with the second variant featuring a third-generation bi-directional quick shifter. The motorcycle will be available across Yamaha's Blue Square dealerships in India from mid-September 2026.

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The base YZF-R2 is priced at Rs 2,30,500 and comes in Metallic Black and Dark Bluish Gray. The YZF-R2 Quick Shifter variant costs Rs 2,39,500 and is available in Matte White Pearl and Racing Blue. The top-spec YZF-R2 M is priced at Rs 2,53,000 and comes in Metallic Gray.

Yamaha YZF-R2: Engine and performance

The YZF-R2 is powered by a newly developed 204cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, DOHC, single-cylinder, four-valve, fuel-injected engine. Yamaha says the engine produces 26.5 PS of power and 19.1 Nm of peak torque.

The engine uses a finger-follower rocker-arm valvetrain with Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) coating, a technology derived from Yamaha's flagship R1. According to the company, the setup helps reduce friction and reciprocating mass.

The motorcycle gets a high-tensile steel tube diamond frame and weighs 149 kg in kerb weight. Yamaha says the frame has been developed with chassis dimensions inspired by the YZF-R6 and uses a four-point engine mounting system with an additional mounting point.

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Suspension duties are handled by 37mm upside-down front forks and a rear monoshock. The motorcycle also gets 17-inch wheels, traction control, an Assist & Slipper Clutch, dual-channel ABS and Yamaha Ride Control (YRC).

Yamaha YZF-R2: Features and technology

The YZF-R2 comes with three riding modes -- Street, Sport and Rain -- through Yamaha's YRC system. It also gets a 5-inch full-colour TFT display with ride and navigation information.

The Smart Key System is available on the YZF-R2 M. It additionally gets an adjustable front fork, rear shock absorbers, clutch lever and brake lever. It also features a 3D embossed emblem, faux suede-finished seat, silver-finished swingarm and a shot-blasted muffler end cap.

Yamaha YZF-R2: Design

The YZF-R2 gets styling inspired by Yamaha's latest R-series motorcycles. It features a compact bi-functional LED headlight with LED position lights, along with a sculpted front fairing and aerodynamic bodywork.

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The motorcycle also gets a block-style LED taillight and a swingarm designed with cues from Yamaha's sportier R-series models.

Yamaha Motor India Group Chairman Hajime Aota said the YZF-R2 is aimed at riders who identify with the R-series and described the motorcycle as a gateway to Yamaha's supersport range.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Aug 27, 2026 4:14 PM IST
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