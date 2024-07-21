'Forces in neighbouring country don't want friendship': Omar Abdullah on terror attacks in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Sunday hinted that forces in Pakistan don't want a good relationship with India. "There are forces in our neighbouring country that do not want friendship between these two countries (India and Pakistan)," he said while commenting on terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, however, said there was some negligence of the Indian administration too. "They will not stop their activities but somewhere there is negligence on our part too. 55 of our soldiers were killed, today after one year LG Sahab remembered to hold a meeting, he should have held the meeting from the first day itself and should have tried to control the situation."

In the last few weeks, several terror strikes happened in parts of the otherwise peaceful Jammu region. Nine army personnel, including a captain, were killed in two separate terror attacks in remote forest belts of Machedi in Kathua and Desa forest in Doda on July 8 and July 15.

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday reached Jammu to review the security situation at a meeting. This was the second visit of the army chief to Jammu in less than three weeks after taking charge as the chief of the Indian Army on June 30.

On July 16, the army said all formations of the Udhampur-based northern command were committed to eliminating the scourge of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

The army said it had been conducting a series of joint and coordinated operations with J-K Police to eliminate foreign terrorists who have infiltrated from across the border and are moving in the upper reaches of Udhampur, Doda, and Kishtwar districts in the Jammu region and thereafter to Kashmir.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that the positive transformation in Jammu and Kashmir has frustrated the "master of terror", but the government will not allow the ill intentions of the enemy to succeed.