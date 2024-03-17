Foreign students targeted in violent attack at Gujarat University, hostel room vandalised

Foreign students at the Gujarat University in Ahmedabad were assaulted by unidentified assailants during their evening Ramadan prayers on Saturday. The attackers also damaged hostel rooms and resorted to stone-throwing and sloganeering.

The assault took place within the Block A hostel premises, where some students alleged that perpetrators from the Block B hostel forbade them from performing Ramadan prayers within the hostel area.

Injured students have been admitted to SVP Hospital in Ahmedabad and their condition is reported as stable. Ahmedabad Police stated, "Foreign students in the Gujarat University campus were attacked and robbed by unidentified assailants last night, resulting in injuries."

The police appeared promptly to manage the situation and have already begun proceedings against the accused.

In a statement, the Ahmedabad Police said on Sunday, "In the Gujarat University campus last night, students from other countries were assaulted and vandalised by unknown assailants, causing injuries."

"The police immediately arrived and took control of the situation. A case has been registered against the accused, strict action will be taken against all," it added.

According to Ahmedabad Police Commissioner G.S. Malik, around 25 people were involved in the disruption during the prayer time.

"Students were offering their prayers around 10:30 pm when the group requested they cease their prayers.

This escalated into a confrontation and led to ensuing destruction," he shared. A nine-team unit has been formed to investigate the incident and identify the attackers.

Two of the three injured students hospitalised are confirmed to be from Tajikistan and Sri Lanka. Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi has ordered stringent action and rioting charges against 25 unknown individuals have been lodged at Gujarat University Police Station.

Students hailing from nations including Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Syria, and various African countries are enrolled in Gujarat University. Footage of the violence, featuring stone-throwing and sloganeering assailants, has emerged.

Responding to the assault, a foreign student underlined their appeal to the government to withhold visa issuance in light of such hostility. Items like laptops, music systems, ACs, cupboards, and tables were reported vandalised during the altercation.

The incident has invoked criticism from AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who called out PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, highlighting their roots in Gujarat. NSUI national president Varun Chaudhary has urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan for intervention.

In a post on X, he said, "What a shame. When your devotion & religious slogans only come out when Muslims peacefully practice their religion. When you become unexplainably angry at the mere sight of Muslims. What is this, if not mass radicalisation?

"This is the home state of @AmitShah & @narendramodi. Will they intervene to send a strong message? I am not holding my breath. @DrSJaishankar domestic anti-Muslim hatred is destroying India’s goodwill," Owaisi added.