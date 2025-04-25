Former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan passes away at 84. Tributes pour in

K Kasturirangan, the former chairman of ISRO and a towering figure in India’s space journey, passed away in Bengaluru on April 25 at the age of 84. A Padma Vibhushan awardee, he had been unwell for some time. His body will lie in state at the Raman Research Institute on Sunday, April 27, for the public to pay their last respects.

It was under Kasturirangan’s stewardship that ISRO charted a course toward self-reliance, laying the groundwork for landmark missions like Chandrayaan. Beyond space, he served as a Rajya Sabha member and held key advisory roles across the government.

Kasturirangan led the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from 1994 to 2003, steering it through a critical period marked by international sanctions — particularly restrictions on cryogenic technology — that intensified following India’s nuclear tests in 1998.

Despite the headwinds, ISRO notched several breakthroughs during his tenure. Under his leadership, the agency successfully launched and operationalised the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), cementing India’s place in the global space arena. He also oversaw the first successful flight of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV), a key milestone in India’s quest for advanced launch capabilities.

His contributions extended to satellite development, including the launch of IRS-1C and 1D — civilian satellites acclaimed as among the world’s best. He spearheaded the transition to second-generation INSAT satellites and initiated the development of the third generation. The ocean observation satellites IRS-P3 and P4 were also launched during his tenure, further solidifying India’s position among the top six space-faring nations.

Before becoming ISRO chief, he served as Director of the ISRO Satellite Centre, overseeing the development of INSAT-2 and the early IRS series (1A and 1B), as well as scientific satellites. Earlier still, he had been Project Director for India’s first experimental Earth observation satellites, BHASKARA-I and II, and later directed the launch of IRS-1A, India’s first operational remote sensing satellite.

In recognition of his contributions, Kasturirangan received the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan. He authored over 200 scientific papers and edited six books, leaving a rich legacy in space science and applications.

Mourning his loss, Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw wrote on X (formally Twitter), “The passing of Padma Vibhushan Prof Kasturirangan is a deep personal feeling of loss. He was such a great scientific mind who was one of the great architects of @isro. He has left a huge impact on STEM education in the country and it was such a proud privilege to work with him as Chairman of the International Advisory Council at @ChanakyaUni.”