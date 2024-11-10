Free cervical cancer vaccine, caste census: MVA's key promises for Maharashtra

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) released its manifesto for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections on Sunday, outlining several welfare measures and initiatives aimed at empowering women, farmers, and the youth in the state.

Titled 'Maharashtranama, the manifesto promises free cervical cancer vaccines for girls aged 9 to 16, two optional leave days for women employees during menstruation, and six cooking gas cylinders every year at Rs 500 each for women. It also includes a commitment to provide Rs 1 lakh each to girls on reaching the age of 18.

Among other significant promises, the MVA assured a caste-based census, the establishment of a separate department for the empowerment of self-help groups, and the formation of a dedicated ministry for child welfare. The opposition alliance also proposed the framing of a 'Nirbhay Maharashtra' policy to enhance the safety of women and children and the full enforcement of the Shakti law.

At a press conference in Mumbai, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge released the manifesto alongside Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) working president Supriya Sule and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut. Kharge addressed questions regarding the populist nature of the schemes, which have been criticised by the ruling Mahayuti.

"Give us government and we will give you the budget," Kharge said, referring to the budget allocated for Karnataka's welfare schemes. He added that Rs 52,000 crore had been budgeted for similar guarantees in Karnataka, with transparent expenditure details available. "We did not lie. If you are determined to help the poor, you will find a way out," he stated.

The MVA also laid out its plans for farmers in Maharashtra, promising debt waivers up to Rs 3 lakh, Rs 50,000 as an incentive for regular loan repayments, and a review of existing schemes to provide additional support to widows and children of families affected by farmer suicides.

For the youth, the manifesto includes the establishment of a Youth Commission and a monthly allowance of Rs 4,000 for unemployed educated graduates and diploma holders. The MVA has also pledged to create 2.5 lakh new government positions.

Further, the manifesto includes promises for the industrial sector, such as a new industrial policy and the creation of a dedicated ministry for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Additionally, the MVA proposed the creation of a welfare corporation for sanitation workers, both in the organized and unorganized sectors.

On the issue of rising living costs, the MVA assured immediate measures to control prices of essential commodities. The alliance also promised a monthly waiver of up to 100 units on electricity bills for consumers using up to 300 units, and the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme for government employees.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20.