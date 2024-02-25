Freight train at Kathua station moves without drivers, covers 80 km at high speed: Report

A freight train, which was at a halt at Kathua Station, suddenly started running due to a slope towards Pathankot, without the driver, according to news agency ANI. The train was stopped near Ucchi Bassi in Mukerian, Punjab. An inquiry into the matter has been started, said Jammu's Divisional Traffic Manager.

The train reportedly covered 80 kms without drivers at a very high speed.

