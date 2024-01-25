French President Emmanuel Macron, Republic Day chief guest, arrives in Jaipur

French President Emmanuel Macron, who is the chief guest at the 75th Republic Day, has arrived in Jaipur as part of his two-day State visit to India. He will attend the Republic Day Parade 2024 as the Chief Guest. During his hours-long stay in Jaipur, Macron will visit the city's stunning hilltop fort of Amber, iconic Hawa Mahal and astronomical observation site of Jantar Mantar.

Macron will also join Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a road show before the two leaders hold wide-ranging talks at luxury hotel Taj Rambagh Palace on all key aspects of bilateral India-France ties and various geopolitical upheavals.

PM Modi will welcome Macron at around 5.30 pm, and the two leaders will visit various places of cultural and historical significance in the city, including Jantar Mantar, Hawa Mahal and Albert Hall Museum.

The French president will depart for Delhi at around 8.50 pm, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The road show is scheduled to start at Jantar Mantar area at 6 pm while Modi and Macron are set to begin their talks at 7.15 pm. Ways to boost bilateral cooperation in a range of areas, including digital domain, defence, trade, clean energy, youth exchanges, easing of visa norms for Indian students are set to be the focus of the talks, sources tld news agency PTI.

It is expected that India's proposed procurement of 26 Rafale-M (marine version) fighter jets and three Scorpene submarines would also figure in the talks. The negotiations for the procurement of the Rafale-M jets and three Scorpene submarines are moving forward "positively", the sources said.

There is no clarity yet whthere there will be an announcement on sealing of the two multi-billion dollar deals. Modi and Macron are also expected to deliberate on expanding maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, the situation in the Red Sea, Hamas-Israel conflict and the war in Ukraine.

On Friday, Macron will witness the Republic Day celebrations as the Chief Guest. A 95-member marching contingent and 33-member band contingent from France will take part in the parade. Two Rafale fighter jets and an Airbus A330 multi-role tanker transport aircraft of the French air force will also feature in the celebrations.

The French marching contingent from the French Foreign Legion features six Indians. President Macron will also attend the 'At Home' reception by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. He is also scheduled to hold a meeting with Murmu at 7.10 pm.

The French president is scheduled to depart Delhi at 10.05 pm on Friday. Prime Minister Modi was the guest of honour at the prestigious Bastille Day Parade held on July 14 last year in Paris. President Macron visited India for the G20 Summit in September last year.

The French President is the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations at Delhi's Kartavya Path that would make him the sixth leader from France to grace the prestigious annual extravaganza.

(With inputs from PTI)