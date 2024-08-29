Fresh challenge for Shinde govt: Maratha quota activist Jarange threatens indefinite fast by Sept 29

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has vowed to launch an indefinite fast if the Maharashtra government doesn't fulfill his demand by September 29. He also vowed to defeat "113 candidates" of ruling Mahayuti - the alliance of BJP, Shive Sena, and NCP - in the upcoming assembly polls.

Speaking to reporters in Jalna, Jarange accused Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of indulging in casteism and promoting the police officials who had allegedly used force against Maratha community members during a protest last year.

"Did Fadnavis sell his land in Nagpur or bungalow to give women Rs 1,500 a month (through 'Ladki Bahin' scheme)? The money belongs to us but they are promoting themselves," he said.

Jarange wants Marathas to be declared the Other Backward Community (OBCs). He is also demanding the implementation of the draft notification issued by the state government earlier this year for issuing certificates to 'sage soyare' (blood relatives) of eligible Kunbi Marathas.

Kunbi, an agrarian group, falls under the OBC category, and Jarange has been demanding that Kunbi certificates be issued to all Marathas, thus making them eligible for quota benefits in government jobs and education.

The activist said that the Marathas will trounce 113 candidates of the ruling parties in the assembly elections. "Those around Fadnavis will tell him that I'm making political statements, but we will stop talking this way if they give us reservation. If they take the wrong path, so will I," he said.

Jarange said he would go for a "full and final" agitation and would launch an indefinite fast on September 29 if the government fails to fulfill their demands. "They (ruling parties) are more afraid of peaceful agitations than the ones done on the streets. The Maratha community will get what it wants," he said.

The activist has repeatedly accused Fadnavis of stopping quota for Marathas. Earlier this month, the Deputy Chief Minister countered these allegations and said he would quit politics if Chief Minister Eknath Shinde asserts that he was hindering the process to give the community reservations.

"Should Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assert that my presence poses a hindrance to reaching a decision concerning the Maratha quota, I shall tender my resignation and withdraw from politics," he said while speaking to reporters. "Decisions that benefitted the Maratha community were made either during my term as chief minister or under CM Eknath Shinde's tenure. Creating such a narrative deliberately is wrong," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)