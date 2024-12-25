Fresh clash in Manipur: Gunfight between armed groups in fringe village of Imphal Valley

A gunfight erupted on Wednesday morning between two armed groups in Sinam Kom, a fringe village in Manipur's Imphal East. Armed men targeted the village from the hilltops of Kangpokpi district, prompting retaliation from armed "village volunteers" stationed at the foothills, news agency PTI reported, citing police. Additional security forces were deployed to the area to prevent further escalation.

This latest clash follows a gunfight on Tuesday night between armed men and security forces at Thamnapokpi and the nearby Uyok Ching area in the same district, indicating continued unrest in the region.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh reiterated the need for immediate peace and understanding between the conflicting communities. "What is happening in Manipur today has many reasons. Those who have been trying to divide the state are asking what the government is doing… they are hungry for power,” Singh said.

The chief minister emphasised that the BJP is committed to preserving unity and fostering coexistence. “We believe in the idea of living together.”

Singh highlighted several initiatives introduced by the BJP-led government, such as ‘Meeyamgi Numit’ (People’s Day), which aims to bridge the gap between citizens and officials. “We are not against any particular community. We have already started to build relations between the police and the people,” he said.

The Chief Minister assured that efforts are underway to address the needs of internally displaced persons (IDPs) affected by the ethnic violence. “We have formed committees at multiple administrative levels to provide immediate solutions in areas like education and agriculture,” he said.

Singh also underlined the importance of future-focused measures such as the upcoming National Register of Citizens (NRC) process and the use of 1961 as the base year for the Inner Line Permit.

“We have never committed any wrong. We only wanted to save future generations. The two communities need to be calm. Instead of looking at the past, we need to focus on solutions,” Singh said, urging for calm and mutual understanding.

Since May 2023, Manipur has been in the grip of ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, resulting in over 250 deaths and thousands rendered homeless. Singh reiterated his belief in the BJP’s ability to restore peace and stability in the northeastern state.

"Only BJP can save Manipur. BJP leaders have a high sense of nationalism and social justice. They do reality-based politics in the interests of the nation. If I am not given a ticket by the BJP, I will remain with the party," he affirmed.

The Chief Minister also announced plans for a ‘Unity Mall’ to symbolize harmony among the state’s ethnic groups. “The Unity Mall will include stalls representing all ethnic communities of the state and will be built at the cost of more than Rs 140 crores,” he revealed.

(With inputs from PTI)

