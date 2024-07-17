Fresh troubles for shunted trainee IAS Puja Khedkar: Illegal encroachment at Pune residence bulldozed

Puja Khedkar, a trainee IAS official, is facing more problems now that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has taken firm action against purported encroachments outside her family's residence in Baner, Pune.

A bulldozer was used to remove obstructions from the walkway next to her house, which was a big step. According to reports, the Khedkar family received a warning from PMC after landscaping their property by adding trees and plants to the pedestrian area. The bulldozer operation was necessary since the family did not respond to the notification.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Action being taken against illegal encroachment at IAS trainee Pooja Khedkar's Pune residence. pic.twitter.com/xvBQhxxtIO — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2024

Meanwhile, it was earlier revealed that Khedkar secured a fake disability certificate by providing the wrong address and a fake ration card

In the address that she submitted, Khedkar had claimed 'Plot No. 53, Dehu-Alandi, Talwade' to the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) Hospital was her residential address, which was located in Pune's Pimpri-Chinchwad area. Upon investigation, it was revealed that the address she provided did not belong to her; instead, it belonged to a now-defunct organisation called Thermoverita Engineering Pvt Ltd. It was not a residential property.

The documents she submitted also had a fake ration card that was also made using the same false address. Khedkar had reportedly used this ration card to receive a disability certificate where she had claimed to have a locomotor disability. The disability certificate was issued to Khedkar in August 2022, which stated that she had around seven per cent disability in her knee.

In addition, the same Thermoverita firm is the registered owner of an Audi vehicle. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipality's tax collection department claims that this firm owes them Rs 2.7 lakh for the previous three years.

Meanwhile, as the row around the forged documents and other cases escalated, Puja Khedkar's training in Maharashtra was cancelled. She is being investigated for allegedly forging disability certificates to pass the Civil Services examination.

