From Chicago 1893 to Seattle 2026: Swami Vivekananda's life-size bronze statue unveiled in US

In a landmark moment for India-US cultural ties, the City of Seattle has become the first city government in the United States to host a life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda in the heart of downtown.

“From Chicago 1893 to Seattle 2026! Seattle's skyline has a new Indian icon: Swami Vivekananda!” the Consulate General of India in Seattle said in a post on social media, sharing pictures from the unveiling ceremony.

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The bronze statue was unveiled on Saturday, at Westlake Square by Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson and the Consul General of India in Seattle. The area records over 400,000 daily visits and millions each month, and lies within walking distance of key landmarks such as the Amazon headquarters (including The Spheres), the Seattle Convention Center, and the Seattle Center Monorail.

From Chicago 1893 to Seattle 2026! Seattle's skyline has a new Indian icon: Swami Vivekananda!



City of Seattle becomes the first city government to host the Swami Vivekananda Monument in the heart of downtown Seattle.



Thank the Mayor of Seattle Hon’ble Katie Wilson for hosting… pic.twitter.com/HfF3W6qGwL — India In Seattle (@IndiainSeattle) April 12, 2026

The installation, gifted by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), coincided with celebrations of ICCR Day.

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The statue has been sculpted by Indian artist Naresh Kumar Kumawat, whose works span over 600 installations across more than 80 countries, serving as cultural symbols of India across the world.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by several leaders from the Greater Seattle region, including Mayor of Kent Dana Ralph, Mayor of Auburn Nancy Backus, Mayor of Tukwila Tom McLeod, Mayor of Normandy Park Eric Zimmerman, and Mayor of Kirkland Kelly Curtis.

Mayor Wilson said the monument reflects the city’s ethos of inclusivity. “The installation of the Swami Vivekananda Monument reflects Seattle’s inclusive spirit and further strengthens cultural ties between India and the diverse metropolitan tech hub in the US Pacific Northwest,” she told Fox 13.

“It’s a gift to the city of Seattle and symbolically very strong, in resonance to the diversity and multicultural fabric of Seattle,” said Soumith Raju K, Consulate General of India in Seattle, to the channel.

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Mayor Wilson also highlighted the long-standing relationship between Seattle and the Indian-American community, during her speech.

Notably, the unveiling comes just a day after another major installation in the city—the statue of baseball legend Ichiro Suzuki—signalling a broader celebration of global icons in Seattle’s public spaces.

Swami Vivekananda (1863–1902) is widely known for introducing Vedanta and Yoga to the West, especially through his historic address at the Parliament of the World's Religions 1893 in Chicago.

The Seattle installation symbolically connects that moment in 1893 to a major American city in 2026.