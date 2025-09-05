From drug mules to saviour: How drones have become relief lifelines in flood-crippled Punjab

Once vilified as aerial drug mules, drones have rewritten their role in Punjab’s narrative — emerging as lifelines during one of the state’s worst flood crises. With vast areas submerged and access routes cut off, these machines stepped in where boats couldn’t — delivering food, medicine, and water to families marooned in rising waters.

In a first-of-its-kind move, the Punjab government under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann deployed drones to deliver essential supplies to flood-affected villages inaccessible by road.

Dry rations, medicines, water, baby milk, sanitary pads, and torches were air-dropped onto rooftops in submerged zones across Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Ajnala, Fazilka, and Pathankot. In several instances, drones flew over 10-15 km to reach stranded families, some of whom had been without help for up to three days.

#WATCH | Ajnala, Amritsar: Punjab police uses drones to deliver relief materials to flood victims. Visuals from Sultan Mahal Village. pic.twitter.com/PSXfoKUmyI — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2025

Monitored directly by the chief minister, the operation has been widely lauded as a benchmark in disaster response. Officials say the drone service has proven to be both fast and vital for those awaiting assistance. Drones also helped identify marooned clusters, survey embankment breaches, and guide rescue teams in real time.

For many residents, drones — once feared for carrying heroin and weapons — have now become symbols of hope, demonstrating how the same technology can be repurposed from aiding Punjab’s drug menace to saving lives.

Meanwhile, the same government has ramped up anti-drone measures along the Pakistan border, deploying interception systems to tackle narcotics smuggling. In border districts like Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Fazilka, and Ferozepur, any drone sighting is now treated as a potential drug drop. The Punjab Police has also activated a Drone Emergency Response System (DERS), enabling villagers to report drone activity.

This dual role of drones — relief carriers in crisis, contraband couriers in peacetime — underscores their growing significance. In 2024 alone, authorities intercepted nearly 300 drones, many carrying heroin.

The urgency of the flood situation cannot be overstated. All 23 districts in Punjab have been declared flood-hit, with over 3.5 lakh people affected and 1,48,590 hectares of farmland submerged. Gurdaspur is the worst-hit, followed by Amritsar and Hoshiarpur.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, after surveying the damage, confirmed widespread crop destruction and warned of potential disease outbreaks. The state has set up 122 relief camps, 800 medical teams, and 385 veterinary camps. Over 8 lakh animals have also been evacuated.

Relief efforts continue amid dangerously high water levels in the Sutlej, Beas, Ravi, and Ghaggar rivers. The central government has dispatched teams to assess the damage, and ₹71 crores have been released for immediate aid.