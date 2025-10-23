From missiles to submarines: Defence Ministry approves military procurement worth ₹79,000 crore

The Defence Ministry on Thursday approved the procurement of weapons and military hardware worth ₹79,000 crore. The procurement proposals were cleared at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Ministry of Defence said in an official statement.

The approval shows India's commitment to bolstering its defence capabilities amidst regional security concerns.

For the Indian Army, Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) was accorded for the procurement of the Nag Missile System (Tracked) Mk-II (NAMIS), Ground-Based Mobile ELINT System (GBMES), and High Mobility Vehicles (HMVs) with Material Handling Cranes. The procurement of NAMIS (Tracked) will enhance the Indian Army’s capability to neutralise enemy combat vehicles, bunkers, and other field fortifications, whereas GBMES will provide round-the-clock electronic intelligence on enemy emitters.

The induction of HMVs will significantly improve logistic support for the forces in diverse geographical terrains.

For the Indian Navy, AoN was granted for the procurement of Landing Platform Docks (LPD), 30mm Naval Surface Guns (NSG), Advanced Lightweight Torpedoes (ALWT), Electro-Optical Infra-Red Search and Track Systems, and Smart Ammunition for 76mm Super Rapid Gun Mounts. The procurement of LPDs will help the Indian Navy undertake amphibious operations along with the Indian Army and Indian Air Force.

The integrated sea capability provided by LPDs will also enable the Indian Navy to undertake peacekeeping missions and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations. The indigenously developed ALWT, designed by the Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL), DRDO, is capable of targeting conventional, nuclear, and midget submarines. The procurement of 30mm NSGs will enhance the capability of the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard to conduct low-intensity maritime operations and anti-piracy roles.

For the Indian Air Force, AoN was accorded for the Collaborative Long-Range Target Saturation/Destruction System (CLRTS/DS) and other proposals. The CLRTS/DS has the capability for autonomous take-off, landing, navigation, detection, and payload delivery in the mission area.