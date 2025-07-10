From Soviet legacy to indigenous muscle: India's new submarine rescue ship set for debut

The Indian Navy is set to commission Diving Support Vessel (DSV) Nistar on July 18 at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will attend the ceremony, which marks the formal induction of a key indigenous capability into the Eastern Naval Command.

"Indian Navy is all set to commission the first of the class Diving Support Vessel (DSV) Nistar at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam on 18 Jul 2025 in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh," the Ministry of Defence said on Thursday.

Advertisement

The 120-metre-long vessel, constructed by Hindustan Shipyard Limited, is equipped for deep sea diving and submarine rescue operations. With over 80% indigenous content and participation from 120 MSMEs, Nistar stands as a significant milestone in India’s push for defence self-reliance. "The ship is a testament to the GoI's resolute focus on nation building through self-reliance in defence production and unwavering focus on Aatmanirbharta," the ministry stated.

Legacy and capability

Nistar inherits the name and legacy of its Soviet-origin predecessor, which served the Indian Navy from 1971 for two decades in submarine rescue missions. "With the commissioning of this ship, the legacy of ex-Nistar continues onwards, with her motto 'Surakshita Yatharthta Shauryam' translating to 'Deliverance with Precision and Bravery', aptly reflecting the main roles of the ship."

Advertisement

Designed to operate as the ‘Mother Ship’ for the Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle (DSRV), Nistar brings significant capability upgrades. The ship is outfitted with Air and Saturation Diving Systems, Underwater Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs), Side Scan SONAR, and a subsea crane capable of lifting 15 tons. The vessel also features a Dynamic Positioning System, enabling extreme accuracy during underwater operations.

Medical infrastructure onboard includes an eight-bedded hospital, Operation Theatre, Intensive Care Unit, and Hyperbaric Medical Facilities, reinforcing the vessel’s capacity to support prolonged underwater missions and emergency response.

With an endurance of over 60 days at sea and the ability to carry out helicopter operations, Nistar will serve as a versatile underwater operations platform, significantly enhancing India's submarine rescue preparedness.

Advertisement

Strategic role in the Indian Ocean

The commissioning of Nistar into the Eastern Naval Command strengthens India’s maritime posture in the Indian Ocean Region. "The commissioning of Nistar and its induction into the Indian Navy's Eastern Naval Command will not only enhance India's operational preparedness in the underwater domain, but will also reinforce its strategic maritime posture across the Indian Ocean Region," the Defence Ministry noted.