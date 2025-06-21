From warning signs to action: DGCA launches new Comprehensive Safety Audit framework after Air India crash

In a significant step to strengthen India’s aviation safety oversight, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has rolled out a new framework for Comprehensive Special Audits. This initiative follows heightened scrutiny over aviation safety standards in the wake of the recent Air India crash and aims to overhaul the country’s safety mechanisms through a data-driven, risk-based, and globally aligned approach.

The DGCA, India’s apex aviation regulator, said the new framework will provide a holistic evaluation of the aviation sector by examining safety protocols, operational efficiency, and regulatory compliance across airlines, airports, and other stakeholders.

According to the circular issued, the audits are designed to proactively identify systemic vulnerabilities, enhance resilience, and ensure strict adherence to International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs), as well as India’s National Aviation Safety Plan (NASP).

“This initiative underscores the DGCA’s unwavering commitment to continuously strengthening the safety architecture through collaborative engagement with all stakeholders,” the regulator said.

The audits are aligned with international benchmarks, including ICAO’s Annexe 19, Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme (USOAP), the Global Aviation Safety Plan (GASP), and the ICAO Asia Pacific Regional Aviation Safety Plan (AP-RASP). This move is also a reflection of India’s commitment to international aviation obligations under the Chicago Convention.

Under the new framework, enforcement actions against safety violations may range from advisories and warnings to operational restrictions, financial penalties, and even suspension or revocation of licenses, in line with the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024, and other applicable laws. A clear appeals process ensures that findings are evidence-based and follow due process.

Stakeholder cooperation is central to the new system. The DGCA plans to review audit findings annually, incorporate stakeholder feedback, benchmark international best practices, and integrate technologies like data analytics for enhanced oversight. Continuous staff training and advanced auditing tools will also be a core part of the system’s evolution.

The framework becomes effective immediately and will be reviewed every year to ensure it remains relevant and responsive to the evolving needs of the aviation sector.

“By addressing safety, efficiency, and sustainability through a collaborative, data-driven approach, DGCA aims to set a global benchmark for aviation safety oversight,” the regulator stated.