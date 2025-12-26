FSSAI cracks down on 'fake teas: Herbal blends now banned from using 'tea' label

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a strong clarification regarding the use of the term "tea" on food packaging and labelling. According to the food regulator, only beverages made from the Camellia sinensis plant can legally be marketed as tea, effectively banning the use of the term for herbal or plant-based infusions not derived from this plant.

Advertisement

In a press release issued on Wednesday, FSSAI highlighted that traditional teas such as Kangra tea, green tea, and instant tea qualify under existing food safety standards. However, the term "tea" used for products like "Rooibos Tea," "Herbal Tea," or "Flower Tea," which are not derived from Camellia sinensis, is misleading and amounts to misbranding under Indian law.

The regulator clarified, “As per standards specified under the Food Safety and Standards (Food Product Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011, tea shall be exclusively from the plant Camellia sinensis.” It added that labeling rules mandate that every package clearly display the true nature of the food on the front.

The FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) clarifies on the use of the word 'tea' on packaging and labelling. Only beverages made from Camellia sinensis, including Kangra tea, green tea, and instant tea, can be labelled as tea. Using this term for other herbal or… pic.twitter.com/5SB71mGLek — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2025

gFSSAI’s stance is clear: using the word “tea” for any plant-based or herbal infusions not derived from Camellia sinensis is misleading and constitutes misbranding under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The body further clarified that such herbal or plant-based infusions would fall under other categories, such as proprietary foods or products covered under the Food Safety and Standards (Approval for Non-Specified Food and Food Ingredients) Regulations, 2017.

Advertisement

This directive applies to all Food Business Operators (FBOs), including e-commerce platforms, involved in manufacturing, packing, marketing, importing, and selling such products. FSSAI has instructed Commissioners of Food Safety across states and Union Territories, along with regional directors of the authority, to ensure strict enforcement of these rules. Businesses found in violation of these regulations will face legal action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and related regulations.