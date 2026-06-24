Gadkari takes stock of 4,931 km of National Highways in Telangana

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday reviewed the quality and maintenance status of 4,931 kilometres of National Highways in Telangana, directing officials to ensure strict quality standards, timely execution of projects, and enhanced monsoon preparedness.

The review meeting, held in New Delhi, was attended by officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), and project contractors. The exercise was initiated following feedback received through media reports and social media platforms regarding the condition of highway stretches in the state.

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During the meeting, Gadkari stressed the need for accelerated project execution and strict adherence to construction and maintenance quality benchmarks. He also called for the adoption of advanced technologies to improve the durability, sustainability, and efficiency of highway infrastructure.

The minister said that high-quality road infrastructure is critical for improving connectivity, supporting economic growth, facilitating trade and logistics, and enhancing commuter convenience.

With the monsoon season underway, Gadkari directed officials to undertake comprehensive preparedness measures across highway corridors. These include preventive maintenance, timely repair of vulnerable stretches, effective drainage management, and the establishment of robust response mechanisms to address weather-related disruptions.

The review forms part of the ministry’s broader effort to strengthen accountability and improve road user experience by closely monitoring the condition of National Highways and ensuring swift action on public feedback.

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Officials were instructed to maintain continuous oversight of ongoing works and ensure that all maintenance and safety measures are implemented in a time-bound manner to safeguard road users and preserve highway assets.