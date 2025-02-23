Ganga kills germs 50 times faster: Study finds 1,100 bacteriophages naturally purify water

A new study has revealed that the Ganga River possesses a unique self-purification mechanism, eliminating harmful bacteria at a rate 50 times faster than any other freshwater river in the world, news agency ANI reported on Saturday.

Conducted by Padma Shri awardee Dr Ajay Sonkar, the study found that the river contains 1,100 types of bacteriophages—microscopic viruses that selectively target and destroy bacteria, purifying the water naturally. The findings were highlighted during the ongoing Maha Kumbh, where millions have taken holy dips in the river without impacting its germ-free status.

Dr Sonkar, a global researcher in cancer, genetic code, and cell biology, described these bacteriophages as “security guards” of the Ganga, capable of identifying and eliminating harmful bacteria introduced by bathers. “Bacteriophages infiltrate bacteria, hack their RNA, and ultimately destroy them,” he explained, noting that these microscopic entities continue replicating until all harmful germs are neutralised.

The study claims that each bacteriophage rapidly produces 100-300 new ones, ensuring a continuous cycle of purification. Their host-specific nature allows them to eliminate only harmful bacteria while preserving beneficial microbes—a trait Dr Sonkar sees as a significant breakthrough for medical applications.

The report has drawn attention, particularly amid environmental concerns over Ganga’s water quality. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) recently raised alarms over high faecal coliform bacteria levels in the Ganga and Yamuna near Prayagraj, citing a Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) report from February 3. The findings pointed to contamination during Shahi Snan days at the Maha Kumbh, attributing the spike to factors such as sewage leakage and animal waste.

However, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath dismissed concerns, stating that the faecal coliform levels at Prayagraj were within permissible limits for both ritualistic dips and aachman (drinking of holy water). “The amount of faecal coliform in Prayagraj is, as per standards, less than 2,500 MPN per 100 ml. The false campaign is only to defame the Maha Kumbh,” he said.

BJP’s IT Cell head, Amit Malviya, also shared the study, sharing on social media: “A groundbreaking study by renowned scientist Dr. Ajay Sonkar has revealed that the Ganga River remains completely germ-free despite over 60 crore visitors taking holy dips during Maha Kumbh.”

Dr Sonkar believes Ganga’s bacteriophages hold broader ecological and medical significance. He compared the river’s self-cleaning mechanism to oceanic purification, emphasising that “just as the river safeguards its existence, humanity must live in harmony with nature, or risk nature taking its own course of action.”