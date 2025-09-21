Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on Indian citizens to transform every household into a symbol of “Made-in-India” strength, championing a national revival of the swadeshi ethos as a cornerstone for building a self-reliant, developed India.

Speaking during a national address, Modi emphasized the need for conscious consumption of indigenous products, linking the swadeshi mantra to India’s freedom struggle. “The comb in our pocket — whether it is made in India or not, we don’t even know,” he said, calling on people to prioritize local goods. “We need to buy made-in-India products and make every household a symbol of swadeshi. Garv se kaho, ye swadeshi hai.”

Modi appealed to state governments to intensify support for domestic manufacturing and attract investment, framing swadeshi not just as a patriotic choice but as an economic imperative. He underscored the pivotal role of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in achieving this vision. “I have a lot of expectations from MSMEs. They were key contributors to the economy during India’s golden years. We need to return to that age,” he said.

The Prime Minister urged MSMEs to aim for globally competitive quality and innovation, positioning them as vital engines of India’s economic growth. He reinforced that the government’s economic reforms are geared toward empowering these sectors, particularly through landmark tax reforms under the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Highlighting GST’s impact, Modi asserted that the unified tax regime is bolstering the economy while benefiting everyday consumers. “Our shopkeepers are happy to pass on these gains to consumers. We must follow the spirit of Nagrik Devo Bhava, and GST reforms reflect this,” he stated.

He credited the GST overhaul with resolving long-standing federal disputes and simplifying the tax system. “This reform has been done keeping in mind the future needs of the nation,” he said, noting that the system now operates on just two rates—5 percent and 18 percent. He projected that citizens would save Rs 2.5 lakh crore this year as a result.

Framing Atmanirbharta, or self-reliance, as central to building a Viksit Bharat (developed India), Modi called for ramped-up domestic production of goods the country is fully capable of making.

