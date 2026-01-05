Gas leak at Mori-5: ONGC initiates well-control, capping preparations; crisis teams deployed

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Monday said a gas leak during workover operations at one of its wells in Andhra Pradesh had occurred , but added that there were no reports of injury or loss of life.

The state-run energy major said the incident at Mori Field was reported by its production contractor Deep Industries Limited on January 5. "The well is located in a remote area with no human habitation within a radius of approximately 500–600 metres. No injury or loss of life has been reported," the company said in a statement.

ONGC said immediate safety and stabilisation measures were put in place after the incident. "The area has been cordoned off, cooling operations commenced, and ONGC has mobilised the Crisis Management Teams (CMT and RCMT)," the company said. "Preparatory work is in progress to facilitate well-control and, if required, capping of the well."

The company said it has begun coordination with international specialists to support advanced containment operations, depending on the outcome of site assessments. "ONGC has also initiated coordination with international well-control specialists, including mobilisation arrangements to support advanced well-control and casing-cutting operations, subject to site assessment," the statement said.

The energy giant added that senior management and technical experts are closely monitoring the situation, with additional resources being moved to the site. "ONGC's senior management and technical experts are closely monitoring the situation, with additional equipment being mobilised from nearby locations, including Narsapuram," it said. "Further updates will be shared as the situation evolves."

A gas pipeline leakage at a well in Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district, operated by ONGC's production contractor Deep Industries, caught fire on Monday. The fire occurred due to a gas pipeline leakage at the Mori-5 well, an official told PTI.

Deep Industries is a Production Enhancement Contractor (PEC) of ONGC and had won a Rs 1,402-crore contract in 2024 for production enhancement operations at ONGC's Rajahmundry Asset in Andhra Pradesh, according to reports. The company has been operating the Mori-5 well for about a year.