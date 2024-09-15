'Ghost of Congress has entered JMM': PM Modi blasts Hemant Soren over 'rapid demography change' in Jharkhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Jharkhand government headed by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, accusing it of betraying the tribal communities in the state. He said infiltration is the biggest problem in Jharkhand but the Soren government is not ready to admit it.

"Two-three days ago, Jharkhand High Court ordered an independent panel to investigate the infiltration. But the JMM government is not ready to admit that there is infiltration in Jharkhand. Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltration is a huge problem in Santhal Pargana and Kolhan. The demography of the whole region is changing rapidly," he said while speaking at a rally at Jamshedpur.

In Santhal Pargana, the Prime Minister said, the Adivasi population is decreasing rapidly and their lands are being grabbed. "Infiltrators are taking over positions in Panchayats. The incidents of crime against daughters are increasing. Every Jharkhandi is feeling unsafe because of the infiltrators. But the JMM is standing with Bangladeshis and Rohingyas," he said.

"These infiltrators and extremists are taking over the JMM (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha). This has happened because the ghost of Congress has entered the JMM. When the ghost of Congress enters any party, then appeasement becomes the only agenda of that party. For this, first of all, these people sacrifice the interests of Dalits, tribals, and backward society. The same is happening with JMM. These parties want to form their vote bank based on religion," the prime minister said in his attack on Congress-JMM.

JMM के लोग बांग्लादेशी और रोहिंग्या घुसपैठियों के साथ खड़े हैं। ये घुसपैठिए और कट्टरपंथी JMM को भी अपने कब्जे में लेते जा रहे हैं। इनके लोग झारखंड मुक्ति मोर्चा के भीतर भी घुस गए हैं।



जानते हैं ऐसा क्यों हुआ? क्योंकि JMM में कांग्रेस का भूत घुस गया है।



Not just Congress and JMM, the Prime Minister also targeted Lalu Yadav's RJD. He said Jharkhand has three biggest enemies – JMM, RJD, and Congress. "Even today RJD takes revenge for the creation of Jharkhand from Jharkhand and Congress already hates Jharkhand. These JMM people who made their politics shine with the votes of the tribals, with whom are they standing today? These people are with those who have occupied the forest land of the tribals."

Modi said there is only one most dishonest and highly corrupt party in this country – the Congress. "There is only one most corrupt family in this country – the Congress family. All streams of corruption originate from there. These JMM people also get training from the same school - Congress School of Corruption."