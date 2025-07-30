Given up ‘slightest pretence’ of being professional: Congress after Jaishankar’s remarks on Nehru, Indus Water Treaty

The Congress on Wednesday described External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's remarks on the Indus Waters Treaty as "atrocious”. The attack came after Jaishankar's speech in the Rajya Sabha during a special discussion on Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam attack.

“Once upon a time the External Affairs Minister was known as a professional. Today he showed that he has long given up the slightest pretence of being one. His remarks on Nehru and the Indus Waters Treaty in the Rajya Sabha today were, to put it mildly, absolutely shocking,” said Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh.

Ramesh said Jaishankar deliberately did not mention that without the three Eastern Rivers (Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi) being exclusively with India, the Bhakra Nangal dam complex would not have become a reality, the Rajasthan Canal would not have been possible, and the Ravi-Beas link would not have been possible.

“Even on the Chenab and Jhelum, India has already implemented a number of hydel projects like Baglihar, Salal, Dul Hasti, Uri, and Kishenganga. A number of other projects are under execution. In June 2011, at the initiative of Dr. Manmohan Singh, Chenab Valley Power Projects Private Ltd was incorporated. It is true that Pakistan has obstructed the utilisation of what India is legally entitled to on the Chenab and Jhelum. But to call the Indus Waters Treaty communal appeasement by India's first Prime Minister - as the EAM did today - was simply atrocious,” he said.

Jaishankar had called the treaty an act of appeasement and not as an act of peace by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. He stated that the Narendra Modi government had corrected Nehru's mistakes by suspending the Indus Waters Treaty.

The foreign minister said that a red line was crossed by Pakistan with the Pahalgam attack, and there had to be accountability and justice. "Blood and water will not flow together," he said, providing reasons for India's decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan.