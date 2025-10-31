Goa tourism on the rise: 30% jump in foreign visitors, state moves to tap new markets

Goa's tourism industry is witnessing renewed momentum, with total tourist arrivals growing by 6.23% between January and September 2025, according to state Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte. Domestic visitors rose 5.36%, while international arrivals jumped 29.33%, marking the strongest growth in overseas travel to the state in recent years.

Goa's latest numbers signal a strong start to the 2025–26 tourism season, Khaunte said during a press briefing in Panji. "Goa has witnessed an overall growth of 6.23% in tourist arrivals from January to September 2025 compared to the same period last year," he said.

Domestic arrivals climbed from 69,24,938 in 2024 to 72,96,068 in 2025, while international tourist numbers rose from 2,59,820 to 3,36,031.

Khaunte noted that tourism continues to contribute 16.43% to Goa's GDP and supports 40–45% of direct and indirect employment. For the first time, the state also saw growth during the monsoon months - an outcome he attributed to ongoing efforts to promote Goa as a year-round destination.

Highlighting international connectivity, Khaunte said Goa's reach has expanded to new destinations such as Ekaterinburg, Kazakhstan, Novosibirsk, and Moscow, with 34 charter flights from Russia and Central Asia arriving in October alone. "TUI Airways, a leading UK-based charter company, will soon commence direct flights from Manchester and Gatwick, with an expected inflow of 30,000–40,000 travellers," he added.

The state also plans to tap into emerging markets, including Norway, Denmark, Sweden, and Finland.

Reinforcing his call for responsible tourism, the minister said all stakeholders must maintain Goa's reputation as a "sustainable and quality destination." He announced that shack operations began earlier than usual this year and that watersports operators received timely permissions under improved regulations. In a move to ensure compliance, six shack operators had their licences cancelled for sub-letting.

He added that the Tourism Department will soon roll out two new frameworks - an Aerosports Policy and a Wellness Tourism Policy - to strengthen the Goa Beyond Beaches initiative. "Through Eco Tourism Goa, we are highlighting MICE, wedding, adventure, and wellness tourism, which complement homestays and promote women-led enterprises under the inclusive tourism framework," Khaunte said.

A verification drive is checking hotels registered under incorrect categories, and hotel registration and renewal processes have been made fully online.

To empower local residents, Khaunte announced two initiatives - a Certified Tourism Facilitator Programme, under which 72 certified guides are already operational, and a photography registration system introducing ID cards to prevent irregular practices at beaches. A new scheme for Goan beach photographers (Niz Goenkars) will soon be launched to promote local entrepreneurship.

The minister also acknowledged the Rs 472 crore sanctioned by the central government for tourism projects, including Swadesh Darshan, Town Square, Unity Mall, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Digital Museum. Looking ahead, he said Goa aims to develop a concert economy as a new vertical to enhance infrastructure and create a "vibrant entertainment legacy."