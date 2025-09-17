‘Gotta hand it to India’: Journalist quips that New Delhi has somehow figured out Donald Trump

India somehow figured out Donald Trump, quipped journalist and geopolitical analyst Daniel Bordman, while acknowledging that he’s still not sure how to analyse the entire saga. Bordman’s post came after Trump wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday. Not only did Trump wish PM Modi, he also thanked him for his support in ending the Ukraine war.

“Gotta hand it to India, they somehow figured out Trump. The whole tariff saga was like a mad man coming at you with a knife in hand and a gun pointed at his own head yelling “Don’t make me do it! Or I’ll steal all your peanut butter! Now take my corn!” Still not quite sure how to analyze the whole saga, but I guess a win is a win,” said Bordman.

Trump said he had a “wonderful call” with PM Modi. “He is doing a tremendous job. Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine,” said Trump.

Responding to Trump’s wishes, PM Modi said that India supports the US’ initiatives towards a “peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict”.

In the recent few days Trump has been seen softening his stance, and indicating a positive outcome of the India-US trade deal. However, continuing the hot-cold, good cop-bad-cop routines, Trump’s officials continue to lash out on India.

Only last week, Trump was reported to ask the European Union to put higher tariffs – as much as 100 per cent – on India and China because he believes it will bring Vladimir Putin to the negotiation table.

Then there’s White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, who has been blaming India for supporting Russia’s war against Ukraine because of New Delhi’s oil purchases. And only a day ago, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick bluntly complained: “India brags that they have 1.4 billion people. Why don’t 1.4 billion people buy one bushel of US corn?”

Despite the resumption of trade talks between India and the US, Washington’s 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods still remains for now.