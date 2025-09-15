‘Don’t think Modi felt comfortable standing together on a stage with China’: Navarro

White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro has raised eyebrows with his latest remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to China. Speaking to CNBC, Navarro said, “I don’t think Modi felt comfortable standing together on a stage with China.” The comment comes at a time when Washington is closely watching New Delhi’s outreach to Beijing.

The White House trade advisor also said that India is "coming to the table" ahead of high-stakes trade talks scheduled in New Delhi on Tuesday between Indian and American officials. Navarro made the comment in an interview with CNBC, as reported by Reuters, signaling a possible shift in tone after weeks of escalating tensions.

Navarro has repeatedly called out India’s energy strategy, arguing that New Delhi’s purchase of discounted Russian crude is helping fund Moscow’s war in Ukraine. He has described the practice as “blood money” and accused India of acting as a “global clearinghouse” by refining Russian oil and exporting finished products.

He has also linked trade penalties to India’s energy imports, suggesting that the steep tariffs on Indian goods — currently as high as 50% — could be reduced if New Delhi scaled back its Russian oil purchases.

Trade talks amid strain

The latest criticism lands just as US and Indian officials are preparing to restart trade talks in New Delhi. American negotiators are expected to press India to lower tariffs on US goods and curb its reliance on Russian energy.

For India, however, the defense has remained consistent: energy security comes first. Officials in New Delhi argue that Russian oil is vital to meet the country’s rising energy demand and to shield its population from high global prices.

Modi’s trip to China has added another layer of complexity. The visit included high-level meetings with Chinese leadership aimed at easing tensions along the disputed border. But in Washington, any public display of warmth between India and China is being scrutinised against the backdrop of US strategic concerns.