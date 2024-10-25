Government presses Meta, X for data on airline bomb threats amid security crackdown

The government has urgently requested that social media giants Meta and X (formerly Twitter) provide data on recent hoax bomb threats targeting airlines, as over 80 flights received such threats on Thursday alone.

Authorities have begun identifying the sources behind these threats, with investigations revealing that more than 250 Indian-operated flights have received bomb threat alerts over the last 11 days, many of which were issued through social media, reported PTI.

According to high-level government sources, as reported by PTI, several of the individuals responsible for these hoax calls have been traced, and necessary actions are being initiated. However, officials have refrained from disclosing specific details about the origins of these messages or the identities of those involved.

In a move aimed at enhancing aviation security, the government has directed platforms like Meta and X to share critical information on users responsible for posting or circulating hoax bomb threat messages targeting airlines. Officials have emphasized that this cooperation is crucial for public safety, stressing that “social media companies are expected to cooperate as this involves public good.”

The recent surge in bomb threats has affected over 80 domestic and international flights, including popular carriers such as Air India, Vistara, and IndiGo. Specifically, around 20 flights each of Air India, Vistara, and IndiGo, along with 13 flights of Akasa Air, received threats. Additional reports indicate that approximately 5 flights each of SpiceJet and Alliance Air were also affected.

IndiGo issued a statement confirming that it received security alerts for 20 flights, while Akasa Air reported similar alerts on 13 flights. “Our airport service teams coordinated with local authorities to handle the situation, ensuring the safe deplaning of passengers and providing necessary assistance and refreshments,” an Akasa Air spokesperson stated.

A Vistara spokesperson similarly confirmed that several of its flights received security threats via social media, sparking coordinated responses with airport security teams.

In a particularly alarming incident, Kochi airport reported that at least six flights received bomb threats on Thursday, including one SpiceJet flight arriving from Dubai.

Further complicating the situation, an anonymous caller on Wednesday issued a bomb threat targeting the Dumna Airport in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, which was later confirmed to be a hoax. As bomb threats to airlines escalate, Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu announced plans for legislative measures, potentially including placing individuals who issue threats on a no-fly list, in an effort to safeguard passenger security across India’s skies.