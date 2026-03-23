Govt plans to fast-track Women’s Reservation Act using 2011 census: What is the act all about?

The Centre is moving to accelerate the rollout of the Women’s Reservation Act, with plans to rely on the 2011 census to push through implementation, according to sources.

The proposed shift could allow the government to move ahead without waiting for a fresh census and delimitation exercise, conditions built into the law's original framework.

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Seat expansion plan in focus

Under the proposal, the Lok Sabha's strength could increase from 543 to 816, with 273 seats reserved for women.

The move is aimed at expanding representation while operationalising the long-pending quota in Parliament.

Bill likely in Budget session

Sources said the government is keen to move quickly and may introduce a Bill in the ongoing Budget session to amend the existing law. This would enable implementation without waiting for updated population data.

What is the Women’s Reservation Act?

The Constitution (106th Amendment) Act, 2023, also known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, provides for 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha, state legislative assemblies, and the Delhi Assembly.

The quota is designed to address India’s historically low female political representation, which currently stands at around 14.94% in the Lok Sabha.

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The law was passed in September 2023, nearly unanimously in both Houses of Parliament, marking a major legislative milestone after decades of debate.

Key provisions

The reservation covers one-third of the total seats, including those reserved for the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes.

It is set to remain in force for 15 years, though Parliament retains the power to extend it.

The Act also mandates rotation of reserved seats after each delimitation exercise.

Why hasn’t it been implemented yet

Despite being passed in 2023, the law is not yet in force. Its implementation is tied to two conditions: the next Census and a subsequent delimitation exercise to redraw constituency boundaries.

The current proposal to use 2011 census data signals a potential shift away from this requirement, allowing the government to operationalise the quota sooner.

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A long-pending reform

The legislation comes nearly 27 years after the idea of reserving seats for women was first introduced in Parliament.

It also builds on earlier constitutional amendments that provided 33% reservation for women in local bodies, such as panchayats and municipalities.