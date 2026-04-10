‘WORLD’S MOST POWERFUL RESET’: Trump’s cryptic message raises stakes ahead of Iran talks

West Asia war updates: US President Donald Trump has sharply escalated rhetoric ahead of crucial negotiations with Iran, posting a cryptic message — “WORLD’S MOST POWERFUL RESET” — just as Vice President JD Vance departed for high-stakes talks in Islamabad aimed at ending a six-week conflict.

The timing of Trump’s statement has drawn attention in diplomatic circles. Washington is attempting to convert a fragile two-week ceasefire into a broader breakthrough, but signs of strain are already visible, raising doubts about whether talks can hold.

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‘We’re loading up the ships’

In an interview with The New York Post, Trump signaled a hardline stance, revealing that US warships are being rearmed in preparation for potential military action if diplomacy collapses.

“We have a reset going. We’re loading up the ships with the best ammunition, the best weapons ever made,” Trump said, adding that the US would deploy them “very effectively” if no agreement is reached.

He underscored the urgency of the moment, stating: “We’re going to find out in about 24 hours. We’re going to know soon.”

The remarks suggest a narrow diplomatic window, with Washington prepared to pivot quickly from negotiations to force if talks fail.

Iran sets conditions before talks

Iran, meanwhile, is expected to be represented by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in the Islamabad discussions.

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Ahead of the talks, Tehran has reiterated its long-standing stance on its right to enrich uranium — a core sticking point in previous negotiations.

Ghalibaf has also raised preconditions, insisting that two previously agreed measures must be implemented before formal discussions proceed:

A ceasefire in Lebanon

The release of Iran’s blocked financial assets

In a post on X, he warned that bypassing these commitments would erode trust and undermine any diplomatic process.

Trust deficit looms large

Trump, however, openly questioned Iran’s reliability, pointing to what he described as inconsistencies between Tehran’s public statements and private assurances regarding its nuclear program.

“You’re dealing against people that we don’t know whether or not they tell the truth,” he said.

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This widening trust deficit highlights the fragile foundation of the negotiations, with both sides entering talks under sharply divergent expectations.