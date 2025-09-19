Groundbreaking partnership: Royal Enfield's 350cc lineup now available on Flipkart in these cities

In a significant move to increase accessibility and customer convenience, Royal Enfield has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Flipkart, India's leading e-commerce platform.

Starting September 22, 2025, customers in Bengaluru, Gurugram, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Mumbai will be able to purchase from the iconic Royal Enfield 350cc motorcycle range via Flipkart, with flexible payment options to enhance convenience.

This collaboration marks the first time that Royal Enfield’s entire 350cc lineup — Bullet 350, Classic 350, Hunter 350, Goan Classic 350, and the new Meteor 350 — will be available for online purchase. The partnership provides customers the opportunity to explore and purchase these motorcycles with ease, alongside the added benefit of full GST advantages.

Customer experience will seamlessly integrate with local Royal Enfield authorised dealers for delivery and after-sales support, ensuring the personal touch remains intact.

B Govindarajan, Managing Director of Eicher Motors Ltd and CEO of Royal Enfield, remarked, "Our mission has always been to bring the pure motorcycling experience to more riders. Partnering with Flipkart allows us to offer today's digital-first customers a simple, convenient online experience, while still maintaining a personal touch through our dealer network."

The move is aimed at catering to India’s increasingly digital-first consumers, offering flexible payment options and the convenience of online booking.

Royal Enfield cuts prices

Additionally, the company has also announced it would pass on the full benefit of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reduction on two-wheelers to customers.

the entry-level Hunter 350 Standard variant, previously priced at ₹1,49,900 (ex-showroom), will now cost around ₹1,38,200, saving customers approximately ₹11,700. The mid variant sees a price drop of ₹13,800, while the top variant will be cheaper by ₹14,100. Additionally, the Redditch edition of the Classic 350, which had an ex-showroom price of ₹1,97,253, will now be available for approximately ₹1,81,800. The top-end Chrome variant, earlier priced at ₹2,34,972, will be reduced by more than ₹18,000, bringing its new price to ₹2,16,600.