Gujarat cyclone warning: IMD issues alert as deep depression in Arabian Sea intensifies, heavy rains continue

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cyclone warning for Gujarat’s Saurashtra-Kachchh region, anticipating that a deep depression currently affecting the area will strengthen into a cyclonic storm and make landfall on Friday.

This cyclone is expected to be named ‘Cyclone Asna,' after a name proposed by Pakistan, and will mark the first cyclonic storm to form over the Arabian Sea in August since 1976.

The IMD forecasts moderate to heavy rainfall across the coastal state today, with very heavy rainfall expected in the Saurashtra and Kutch regions on Friday. An ‘orange alert’ has been activated for several districts, including Jamnagar, Porbandar, and Dwarka, which will face the brunt of the approaching storm.

As the state prepares for potential disruption, rain-related incidents have already resulted in tragic consequences. The Gujarat government has reported 32 deaths due to heavy rainfall, with incidents recorded across various districts.

Deaths occurred in Aravalli, Dwarka, Panchmahal, Dang, Bharuch, Morbi, and Vadodara. The districts of Anand and Ahmedabad have seen the highest tolls with six and five deaths, respectively.

In terms of rainfall updates, the IMD has indicated that the deep depression is projected to move west-southwest, potentially entering the northeast Arabian Sea near Kutch and adjacent Pakistan coasts, where it could gain strength. While some regions across Gujarat have experienced an improvement in rainfall conditions, areas such as Vadodara continue to contend with severe flooding due to river overflow. Local authorities remain actively engaged in rescue and relief operations as they respond to the aftermath of the heavy rains.

As the storm approaches, residents are urged to stay alert and heed official warnings to ensure safety during this critical time.