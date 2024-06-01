Gurugram, Haryana deploy coolers to keep power transformers operational as heatwave sizzles north India

Electric substation transformers are being cooled with coolers in Gurugram, Haryana as blistering heat continues unabated across north India.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heatwave conditions in 10 states for June 1. The North-western and Central India states where such conditions would prevail are- Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.

Sub-station In-charge Amit Sangwan said, “The temperature has increased incessantly. The temperature of transformers and other machines is also increasing accordingly. To cool down the machines, we have installed water coolers, and we are also pouring cold water on radiators... This is the first time we are resorting to such measures... Our staff is working round the clock...”

In its forecast for the national capital, the IMD predicted generally cloudy skies, heatwave conditions and dust storm or thunderstorm with very light rain accompanied by gusty winds for the day.

Meanwhile, a dust storm accompanied by gusty winds swept across Delhi and its adjoining areas on June 1. The change in weather has brought much-needed respite from scorching heat to the citizens.

On Friday, the maximum temperature in the city shot up marginally, making it the sixth consecutive day when Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded a thermometer high above the 45-degree mark.

Delhi recorded an average maximum of 41.4°C in May this year. This was 1.5°C above the long-period average (LPA) of 39.9°C.

The weather department noted that the Southwest Monsoon has advanced into Bay of Bengal, Tripura, Meghalaya and Assam, West Bengal and Sikkim.