'Gurugram may face Bangalore's fate': Netizens as heavy rains, waterlogging mar normal life

Gurugram residents faced significant disruption as heavy rains led to widespread waterlogging and traffic congestion. The Sheetla Mata Mandir road in the Sadar Red Light area remained submerged, causing vehicles to navigate through narrow sections. Auto-rickshaws frequently became stuck in deep puddles, despite traffic police efforts.

The downpour resulted in major junctions across Gurugram experiencing severe flooding, affecting Hero Honda Chowk, Sohna Road, and Narsinghpur stretch on NH-48. A massive traffic jam extended for seven kilometres.

The District Disaster Management Authority issued an orange alert, closing schools, colleges, and offices for the day. In Gurugram, all schools and offices were closed, with online classes and work-from-home measures advised.

With their normal life thrown out of gear, netizens took to social media to vent about the dismal state of affairs in Gurugram. Some users even said that businesses and companies move away due to abysmal infrastructure.

"Bangalore lost many big companies due to this chaotic traffic (with or without rains) which moved to Hyderabad. Gurgaon may also face this . Or should face this !! But where is the alternative? Please discuss this aspect as well," a user wrote.

A social media user said that while Gurugram has grown tenfold in the last 10 years, not a single kilometre has been added to the metro line. He added that Gurugram is not even connected to airport and Dwarka via metro.

Not a single km of metro has been added to Gurugram in the last 10 years while Gurugram has grown ten fold.



Gurugram is not even connected to airport via metro despite 50% of airport traffic is of Gurgaon origin/destination.



Gurugram is not even connected to Dwarka on metro… https://t.co/cVnOOfYwIE — Rajesh Sawhney 🇮🇳 (@rajeshsawhney) September 2, 2025

A user even said that Gurugram was primarily designed for the IT and consultant crowd who throw money at a problem to make it disappear.

Gurugram is a city that was primarily designed for the 'apolitical' privileged IT + consultant crowd. They throw money at a problem to make it go away.



So when the city collapses after a few hours of rain, their expensive cars drown and ubers don't come, they get so confused.… — meghnad (Nerds ka Parivaar) (@Memeghnad) September 2, 2025

Sharing a video of massive traffic snarls in Gurugram, Major General (Dr) Yash Mor wrote: "Gurgaon has been totally choked. Heavy rains since today afternoon. People are stuck on the roads for hours, almost all important arterial roads are jammed. It's taking hours to travel just a couple of kms."

Gurgaon has been totally chocked. Heavy rains since today afternoon.

People are stuck on the roads for hours, almost all important arterial roads are jammed.

It's taking hours to travel just a couple of kms.

Video courtesy society group. #GurgaonRains #gurugramrain pic.twitter.com/RrlFCT3ZXK — Maj Gen (Dr) YashMor (@YashMor5) September 1, 2025

"But this is how an organically fast growing economy should look no? Compare this with the empty roads in the west or even China these days - almost apocalyptic!" another user commented.

"Till now, all those living in their swanky privately developed gated communities did not feel the pinch. But with garbage strewn all around and the access to their 'islands' visually distasteful & physically threatened they have woken up to the mess #Gurugram always was," yet another user wrote.